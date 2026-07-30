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  • /Jassie Gill mourns mother’s passing with heartbreaking note: ‘Every birth, I want you as my mother’

Jassie Gill mourns mother’s passing with heartbreaking note: ‘Every birth, I want you as my mother’

Punjabi singer Jassie Gill shared an emotional tribute to his late mother, Ravinder Kaur, days after her passing following a prolonged battle with cancer. His heartfelt note expressing a wish to be her son in every lifetime has left fans deeply moved.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 09:26 PM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 09:26 PM IST
Jassie Gill mourns mother’s passing with heartbreaking note: ‘Every birth, I want you as my mother’
Image Credit: Jassie Gill, Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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