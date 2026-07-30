/Jassie Gill mourns mother’s passing with heartbreaking note: ‘Every birth, I want you as my mother’

As per media reports, she had been undergoing treatment for cancer for nearly six months before succumbing to the disease. Her demise has triggered an outpouring of condolences from the Punjabi music and film fraternity, with fans expressing support for the singer and his family during the difficult time. The last rites were scheduled to take place in their native village of Jandali in Punjab. Although Jassie Gill has largely kept his family away from the spotlight throughout his career, he has often acknowledged their unwavering support in shaping his journey.