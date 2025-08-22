New Delhi: Veteran Punjabi actor and comedian Jaswinder Bhalla passed away on Friday morning in Mohali at the age of 65. According to reports by ANI, Bhalla had been battling illness for the past few months. His passing has left a deep void in the Punjabi entertainment industry and among millions of fans.

Political Leaders Mourn the Loss

Also Read | Renowned Punjabi Actor Jaswinder Bhalla, Best Known As Advocate Dhillon, Dies At 65

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Soon after the news of his demise broke, condolences started pouring in from political leaders:

Manish Sisodia, Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Deputy CM of Delhi, wrote on social media, “The news of the passing of Punjab's famous comedian Jaswinder Bhalla Ji is extremely saddening. He brought smiles to the faces of millions with his art. I pray to God to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the family during this difficult time. Om Shanti.”

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Delhi Minister, also wrote, “The stage of Punjabi laughter stands silent & empty today... Jaswinder Bhalla ji was a living symbol of Punjabi wit, humour and spirit. With his unmatched talent, he turned simplicity into laughter and made generations smile. Waheguru ji bless his noble soul with peace.”

Bhagwant Mann, Chief Minister of Punjab and a former comedian himself, expressed heartfelt sorrow, “The sudden departure of Jaswinder Bhalla Ji from this world is extremely sorrowful.. The heart is saddened by the silence of the jingle of Chhankatian.. May Waheguru grant him a place at His feet… Chacha Chatra will always reside in our hearts..”

Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) August 22, 2025

Sukhbir Singh Badal, President of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), added, “Hearing the news of the passing of Punjab's famous comedian and wonderful human being, Jaswinder Bhalla Ji, has caused great sorrow. With his exceptional artistry, he ruled the hearts of Punjabis. In this fast-paced life, Punjabis will always remember Bhalla Ji, who brought smiles to people's faces. May Guru Sahib grant the departed soul a place at His divine feet and give strength to the family and his millions of fans to accept this divine will.”

Grief in the Film Industry

The Punjabi entertainment fraternity also expressed shock and sorrow at Bhalla's passing.

Actor Gippy Grewal shared a series of photographs with Bhalla and penned an emotional note, “It’s very hard to believe. I’m in shock. He was like a father, mentor, and the talented actor to us in the whole industry, creating memories and enjoying moments like family. Our bond was very strong. This is the worst news. May he rest in peace. All my strength to the family. His legacy will live on through his work, and his impact on our lives will never be forgotten. I’ll cherish the memories we shared and the lessons he taught me. You will always be in my heart @jaswinderbhalla Bhaji.”

Actress Jasmine Bhasin, who had worked with Bhalla, reposted Grewal’s tribute and added, “Waking up to the news of sad demise of Bhalla sir breaks my heart. I was lucky to work with you sir will miss your energy, your love for your craft I am sure you'll be lighting up the heaven now with your positivity and love.”

Final Rites on Saturday

According to a News18 report, Jaswinder Bhalla's last rites will be performed on Saturday, August 23, at Balongi, near Mohali.