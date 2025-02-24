Mumbai: Legendary lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar, like millions of Indians, celebrated Team India’s victory against Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. However, his joy was momentarily dampened when a social media user made a communal remark in response to his praise for Virat Kohli. Never one to hold back, Akhtar gave a scathing reply that has since gone viral.

Following India’s thrilling win, Javed Akhtar took to X to applaud Virat Kohli’s match-winning performance. He wrote, “Virat Kohli, zindabad We all are so so so proud of you!!!”

While many joined in celebrating Kohli’s stellar century, one user attempted to turn the conversation communal. The person commented, “Javed. Babar ka baap Kohli hai. Bolo, Jai Shree Ram.”

Akhtar, known for his sharp wit and fearless opinions, immediately called out the divisive remark. He hit back, saying, “Main toh sirf yeh kahoonga ke tum ek neech insaan ho aur neech hi maroge. Tum kya jano desh prem kya hota hai” (I will only say that you are a petty person, and you will remain petty. What do you know about love for the nation?).

Another user, questioning Akhtar’s patriotism, sarcastically commented, “Aaj suraj kahaan se nikla? Andar se dukh hoga aapko” (Where did the sun rise from today? You must be feeling sad from within).

This time, Akhtar’s response was even more hard-hitting. He wrote, “Beta, jab tumhare baap-dada angrez ke jootay chaat rahe thay, tab mere aazadi ke liye jail aur kaala paani mein thay. Meri ragon mein desh-premiyon ka khoon hai, aur tumhari ragon mein angrez ke naukaron ka. Iss antar ko bhoolo mat” (Son, when your ancestors were licking the boots of the British, mine were in jail and Kaala Paani fighting for independence. I have the blood of patriots in my veins, while you have the blood of British servants. Never forget this difference).

Javed Akhtar’s strong stance was widely applauded, with many social media users praising him for shutting down hate with historical facts. His supporters pointed out that cricket should remain a unifying sport, not a platform for communal debates.

Meanwhile, several other celebrities also lauded Virat Kohli and Team India for their outstanding performance. Anushka Sharma, Kohli’s wife, shared a proud moment from the match, posting a picture of his celebratory gesture after his unbeaten 100 off 111 balls.

India’s victory over Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 was nothing short of spectacular. Led by Virat Kohli’s brilliant century, the team secured a comfortable six-wicket win at the Dubai International Stadium, effectively eliminating Pakistan from the tournament. Kohli’s innings further cemented his legacy as one of the greatest batsmen in cricket history.