Javed Akhtar Receives Prestigious Dostoevsky Award For Contributions To Cultural Heritage And Literary Dialogue

Mumbai: Lyricist Javed Akhtar was honoured with the prestigious Dostoevsky Star Award for his remarkable influence on cultural heritage and literary dialogue on Friday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shabana Azmi, wife of Javed Akhtar, shared the snaps from the award ceremony, featuring the renowned lyricist accepting the award from the dignitaries from the Russian House.

While sharing the photos, the actress wrote, "Another big honour for Javed Akhtar as he receives the Dostoevsky Star Award! This year, the Russian House is deeply honoured to present the Dostoevsky Star Award to the renowned poet, lyricist, and public intellectual Mr. Javed Akhtar, to recognise his remarkable influence on cultural dialogue and literary heritage."

Javed Akhtar, considered the legendary screenwriter for the Indian cinema industry, has won numerous awards during his decades-long career. These include the National Award for Best Lyrics, the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 1999, and the Padma Bhushan in 2007.

Earlier this year, Javed Akhtar was conferred the Lifetime Achievement award at the convocation ceremony of Whistling Woods International, a renowned film institute.

The Whistling Woods International was founded by director Subhash Ghai in 2006. After receiving the awards, Javed Akhtar and Pankaj Kapur imparted some words of wisdom to the students who attended the ceremony.

Akhtar , who is known for writing the screenplays of blockbuster films like Zanjeer and Sholay, talked about the importance of self-esteem in achieving excellence in life in his gratitude speech.

He said, "The only reason that can make you excellent is your self-esteem. Maybe the world doesn't have to be, and maybe your friends are saying that you are very rude, but I know that I can be better, and it has to be better because I am doing it. If you have high self-esteem then you can reach excellence. Self-esteem demands only yourself and nothing else."

