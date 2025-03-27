Javed Akhtar Slams Trolls Amid Mohanlal Sabarimala Temple Controversy: ''Narrow-Minded''

New Delhi: Legendary screenwriter Javed Akhtar has backed Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's gesture of visiting Sabarimala Temple to seek blessings for his friend and fellow actor Mammootty. On March 26, the icon took to his X handle and praised their bond, He wrote, ''I wish every Mammootty in India had a friend like Mohanlal, and every Mohanlal had a friend like Mammootty.''

I wish every Mamooty of India had a friend like Mohan Lal and every Mohan Lal had a friend like Mamooty . It is obvious that their great friendship is beyond the understanding of some Small , narrow minded , petty and negative people but who cares . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) March 26, 2025

Javed Akhtar Slams Netizens Amid Ongoing Row

Amid the onging controversy the legendary lyricist slams netizens he took to X and wrote, ''It is obvious that their great friendship is beyond the understanding of some Small , narrow minded , petty and negative people but who cares.''

Mohanlal's recent visit to Sabarimala Temple has landed the superstar in a religious debate. However, this is not the first time the Malayalam actor has done something like this.

L2: Empuraan director Prithviraj Sukumaran broke his silence on the matter, stating, "This time, it made it to the news."

On March 18, during the Usha Puja, superstar Mohanlal submitted a note to the Sabarimala temple priest mentioning Mammootty’s birth name, Muhammed Kutty, and his birth star, Vishakham. A receipt from the Devaswom office confirming this later went viral on social media, sparking controversy over the prayer.

Following the receipt’s circulation, Mohanlal’s gesture received mixed reactions. While some saw it as a symbol of communal harmony, others argued that offering Hindu prayers on behalf of a Muslim contradicts Islamic beliefs. According to NDTV, the superstar had also submitted Mammootty’s name and star, along with those of his own family.

Earlier, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal stated that prayers are a personal matter and that there was nothing wrong with offering them for Mammootty. He clarified that the puja was conducted after the actor faced a minor health setback.

Recently, Malayalam superstar Mammootty recently extended his support for the much-awaited Malayalam film 'L2: Empuraan', the sequel to Lucifer which star Mohanlal.

On tuesday, Taking to his X account, the actor expressed his excitement about the film's release and wished the cast and crew success.

"Best wishes to the entire cast and crew of #Empuraan for a historic victory! Hope it crosses boundaries across the world and makes the entire Malayalam industry proud. Rooting for you, dear Lal and Prithvi," he wrote.

L2: Empuraan stars Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas, Abhimanyu Singh, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Manju Warrier, among others. The film is set to hit theatres on March 27.