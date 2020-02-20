हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Javed Akhtar threatened Kangana Ranaut to say sorry to Hrithik Roshan, claims Rangoli Chandel

The Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan controversy in the year 2016 was widely publicised with both accusing each other of maligning their images.

File image

New Delhi: Rangoli Chandel on Wednesday alleged that poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar threatened her actress-sister Kangana Ranaut to say sorry to Hrithik Roshan. She also claimed that Mahesh Bhatt threw a 'chappal' at Kangana because she refused to play a suicide bomber.

"Javed Akhtar ji called Kangana home and intimidated her threatened her to say sorry to Hrithik, Mahesh Bhatt threw chappal on her because she refused to play a suicide bomber," Rangoli wrote in a tweet. 

