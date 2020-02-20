Javed Akhtar threatened Kangana Ranaut to say sorry to Hrithik Roshan, claims Rangoli Chandel

New Delhi: Rangoli Chandel on Wednesday alleged that poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar threatened her actress-sister Kangana Ranaut to say sorry to Hrithik Roshan. She also claimed that Mahesh Bhatt threw a 'chappal' at Kangana because she refused to play a suicide bomber.

"Javed Akhtar ji called Kangana home and intimidated her threatened her to say sorry to Hrithik, Mahesh Bhatt threw chappal on her because she refused to play a suicide bomber," Rangoli wrote in a tweet.

The Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan controversy in the year 2016 was widely publicised with both accusing each other of maligning their images.