Javed Akhtar Turns 81: Veteran Lyricist Shares Humorous Life Mantra With Fans

The legendary Indian screenwriter, lyricist, and poet Javed Akhtar turned 81.
Mumbai: Living a simple, grounded life has always been a core principle for veteran screenwriter Javed Akhtar, regardless of his fame and success.
"Main toh ek badi regular life guzarta hun...kabhi bhi so jata hun, kabhi bhi uth jata hun, jo jee chahta woh khaleta hun...Ice cream bhi khata hun...chai mein shakar bhi dalta hun..ek regular life hai meri. Aap bhi guzariye meri umar ke ho jayenge aap ya kamse kam meri umar ke lagne toh lagenge," Javed quipped.
The way Javed Akhtar expressed it perfectly reflects how he has kept his inner child alive even today, a quality that truly deserves to be learned from.
Renowned for his remarkable contributions to Hindi cinema, the celebrated screenwriter has won five National Film Awards. His distinguished career has also been honoured with two of India's highest civilian awards, the Padma Shri in 1999 and the Padma Bhushan in 2007.
Javed penned stories for numerous films over the years, but the most successful phase of his career came through his collaboration with fellow screenwriter Salim Khan.
Popularly known as Salim-Javed, the iconic duo went on to script several commercially and critically acclaimed classics, including Zanjeer, Deewaar, and Sholay, leaving an indelible mark on Hindi cinema.
