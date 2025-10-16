Jawed Habib, Son Move Allahabad HC To Quash FIRs In Alleged Investment Fraud Case

Prayagraj : Celebrity hair stylist Jawed Habib and his son, Anosh Habib, have approached the Allahabad High Court in connection with the FIRs lodged against them in alleged cheating and fraud cases.



They have filed a petition seeking the quashing of the FIR against them.



The FIR was registered against both of them at Raisatti Police Station in Sambhal. According to ongoing investigations, the father and son duo have been accused of defrauding people of crores of rupees by promising investment.

Also Read: Famous Hairstylist Jawed Habib And His Son Booked In Multi-Crore Crypto Fraud: Over 20 FIRs Filed, Lookout Notice Issued; Stylist's Lawyer Denies Claims



Investors were lured out of lakhs of rupees in exchange for profits of upto 70 per cent. A total of 32 cases have been filed in the matter so far.



While Jawed Habib and Anosh Habib have been named as the key accused, another person named Saifullah has also been named in the FIR.



A lookout notice has been issued against the hairstylist and his family. Jawed Habib and Anosh Habib are currently absconding, with the police continuing their search.



The hearing on the matter will take place on Friday, October 17, at the Allahabad High Court.

