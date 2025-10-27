Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij Headed For Divorce After 14 Years Of Marriage; Children Custody Agreement Settled: Reports

New Delhi: Television actors Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are reportedly parting ways after 14 years of marriage. According to a Hindustan Times report, the couple, who tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2011, filed for divorce a few months ago, with the proceedings said to have been finalised between July and August 2025.

The report quoted a source as saying, “Much was tried, but nothing changed. Separation happened a long time ago. They filed for divorce a couple of months back. The papers have been signed and finalised in July-August, and the custody of the kids has also been decided upon.”

The couple shares three children, daughter Tara, born in 2019, and foster children Rajveer and Khushi, whom they took in in 2017.

Separation Rumours In July

Rumours about their separation also surfaced in July, but at the time, Mahhi had brushed off the speculation. Speaking to Hauterrfly, she said, “Even if it is the case, why should I tell you? Are you my uncle? Will you pay my lawyer’s fee? Why do people make such a big deal out of somebody’s divorce or separation? I see people writing in my comments section, ‘Mahi toh decent hai, Jay aisa hai’. Then somebody else writes, ‘Jay accha hai, Mahi hi aise hai’. They just want to blame someone. Do you even know the truth? What do you know?”

She also spoke about societal perceptions of single mothers and divorce, saying, “Here, people look at single mothers and divorces very differently. They assume there’s going to be drama now that it’ll turn into a big issue, that the two will start throwing mud at each other. I feel there’s a lot of pressure from society. Just live and let live”

Playful Comments on Social Media

Meanwhile, Jay Bhanushali appears to be spending quality time with his children. The actor recently shared videos from his vacation in Tokyo, including a clip of him and his daughter Tara crossing the iconic Shibuya Crossing. Mahhi playfully commented on the post, drawing attention to Tara’s bow, while Jay replied jokingly that their daughter laughs more when she’s with him.

Jay and Mahhi, one of television’s most loved couples, first met through mutual friends and have frequently shared glimpses of their family life on social media. Their reported separation marks the end of a long-standing relationship that began over a decade ago.