Jay Bhanushali Opens Up On His Bond With Daughter Tara, Says 'She’s A Vibe'

Mumbai: Actor Jay Bhanushali opened up about his adorable bond with daughter Tara.

He shared that he can already envision fun times partying with her when she turns 18. Calling her “a vibe,” the doting father gave a glimpse of his playful and lighthearted relationship with his little girl. Taking to his Instagram handle, Jay posted an adorable clip of himself dancing with his little girl. The video opens with the father–daughter duo performing matching steps to the trending song Shiny. The heartwarming clip ends with Jay picking up his daughter and making cute expressions while looking at the camera.

Sharing this video, Jay wrote, “She is a vibe..I can easily see me and her partying when she turns 18.”

Jay often shares sweet videos of his daughter, capturing their fun and heartwarming moments together. Previously, the ‘Kayamath’ actor had posted his funny dance reel with Tara and captioned it as, “Going up up with Tara.”

Jay Bhanushali and his wife Mahhi Vij welcomed their daughter, Tara, in August 2019. Announcing the name of his baby girl, the actor had written, “First of all thank you all for the blessing and good wishes for my baby..more than 20 thousand comments and finally me and @mahhivij have finally decided her name so please welcome TARA JAY BHANUSHALI" star of our eyes and my life #proudfather..”

Mahhi expressed her happiness, writing, “We are blessed beyond measure to announce the name of our sweet and lovely little angel TARA JAY BHANUSHALI. Never in our lives have our hearts felt this incredible amount of joy. #mybaby #name #tara #blessed #love #girl #motherhood.”

Tara is Jay and Mahhi’s first biological child. Back in 2017, the couple also took in their caretaker’s children and chose to raise them as part of their family. Mahhi had previously shared that Tara was their final attempt at IVF.