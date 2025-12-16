Jay Bhanushali Spotted With Miesha Iyer At Mumbai Concert, Sparks Divorce Rumours With Mahhi Vij; Arti Singh Shuts Down Trolls

New Delhi: Actor-TV host Jay Bhanushali's personal life has been under scanner these days. After actress wife Mahhi Vij shut separation rumours sometime back, once again the buzz has hit the social media. It all started after a video of Jay with Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant Meisha Iyer at the Bismil concert in Mumbai went viral.

In the video, Jay and Miesha can be seen enjoying the concert while social media started the dating buzz online. But coming to their rescue, friend and actress Arti Singh blasted the trolls and clarified commenting: “U guys write anything … she is his Rakhi sister … check your facts."

Soon, fans of the actor jumped in to slam the fake dating rumours and supported Arti's view.

For the uninitiated, Jay and Miesha were participants in Bigg Boss Season 15. Jay was eventually evicted on day 55, along with Neha Bhasin and Vishal Kotian.

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij got secretly married in 2010 and made it public only in 2011. They later celebrated with a grand Las Vegas wedding in 2014. The couple has a biological daughter Tara and foster children Khushi & Rajveer.

Mahhi and Jay's divorce rumours gained momentum after netizens noticed that they had stopped posting about each other for quite a while. However, slamming all fake news, Mahhi shared that Jay was her family and a great father. She also refuted the alimony allegations in her vlog on YouTube.

She said: "Alimony ke baare mein, jab tak aap log mere muh se nahi sunte, kisi news pe mat jao. Jab proof ho, tab baat kijiye. Mujhe alimony hi samajh nahi aata. Mere liye, agar ek insaan paise kamaye hain, toh ek aurat ka uss par haq nahi banta jab aap rishte se alag ho jaate ho. Main yeh baat apne liye nahi, balki samaj ke liye, as a woman keh rahi hoon. Mujhe lagta hai woh paise uss insaan ke hain jisne kamaye hain."

Meanwhile, brushing aside separation news, Jay shared an Instagram Story for his wife Mahhi Vij who made her comeback on the screen after a long hiatus with her new show, Seher Hone Ko Hain.