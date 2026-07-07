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Jay-Z announces London concert as part of ‘Jay-Z 30’ anniversary tour

Jay-Z has expanded his ‘Jay-Z 30’ celebration with a new London concert, giving UK fans a chance to witness the hip-hop icon live. The special show marks his only UK performance this year as he celebrates 30 years of his legendary music career.

Published: Jul 07, 2026, 08:14 PM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 08:14 PM IST
Jay-Z announces London concert as part of ‘Jay-Z 30’ anniversary tour
Image Credit: IANS

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