Jay-Z announces London concert as part of ‘Jay-Z 30’ anniversary tour

Los Angeles: Rapper Jay-Z knows how to keep his fans happy. The rapper has added an extra pitstop to his string of ‘Jay-Z 30’ shows celebrating his three-decade career in music. The rapper will play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on September 4. The concert will mark his only U.K. stop of the year and joins previously announced performances in Paris on September 10 and Los Angeles on October 23, reports ‘Variety’.