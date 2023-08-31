trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2656126
Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Make a Rare Joint Appearance With Mamata Banerjee, Photos Go Viral

Several photos and videos of the Bengal Chief Minister celebrating the festival of Raksha Bandhan with the Bachchan family at their Juhu residence have now surfaced online.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 07:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Trending Photos

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee is in Mumbai to attend the Opposition's INDIA bloc's third gathering. The TMC chief was recently seen visiting Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan's residence in Mumbai. Mamata tied a Rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan and lovingly called him Bharat Ratna, the highest Indian Civilian Honor. 

Several photos and videos of the Bengal Chief Minister celebrating the festival of Raksha Bandhan with the Bachchan family at their Juhu residence have now surfaced online. In the photos that have been widely shared on the internet, Jaya Bachchan was seen standing beside Mamata while Aishwarya and Aaradhya stood on the other side. The entire Bachchan family was seen clad in traditional outfits. In one of the photos, Jaya and Mamata Banerjee were seen sharing a warm hug. 

The photos were shared by her party India Trinamool Congress on X, previously known as Twitter, with the caption, "Today, Hon’ble CM Smt @MamataOfficial met Mr. @SrBachchan and Mrs. Jaya Bachchan along with their family at their residence in Mumbai. She wholeheartedly thanked them for their precious time and wished them luck in all their future endeavors. Few glimpses from the visit."

Check out the photos below:

Speaking with ANI, Mamata Banerjee called Amitabh Bachchan a ‘Bharat Ratna’ and showered him and the family with love. “I am happy today. I met Bharat Ratan of India Amitabh Bachchan (Mamata Banerjee called Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan Bharat Ratan) and also tied him rakhi. I love this family. They are the number one family in India and they have a lot of contributions also…I also invited him to attend Durga Puja and International Film Festival," she said. Last year, Amitabh Bachchan was among the guests at the Kolkata International Film Festival inauguration function.

