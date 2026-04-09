Jaya Bachchan birthday special: How she fell in love with Amitabh Bachchan and the condition he set before marriage — A timeless bollywood romance

New Delhi: Actor-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan has turned 78 today. She has been married to superstar Amitabh Bachchan for over five decades now. The OG Bollywood power couple tied the knot in 1973—here’s a closer look at their enduring love story.

The love story dates back to the early 1970s when Amitabh Bachchan, then an emerging actor, met Jaya Bhaduri, who was already an acclaimed star known for her performances in Guddi and Uphaar. Their connection soon blossomed into love.

In an earlier interview, Jaya had revealed, “I was introduced to him on the sets of Guddi. I was impressed by him and somewhat in awe, as he was Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s son. I fell in love with him very soon.”

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It is said that Amitabh, too, fell for Jaya while working on Ek Nazar (1973), directed by B.R. Ishara. However, the real turning point came with the success of Zanjeer (1973), a film that changed Amitabh’s career trajectory.

Amitabh had promised to take Jaya to London if Zanjeer became a hit. But his father, the renowned poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, insisted that they could only travel together if they were married. Without delay, the couple tied the knot on June 3, 1973, the very day Zanjeer hit theatres.

Jaya Bachchan on Amitabh’s Condition

During an appearance on her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda’s podcast What The Hell Navya, Jaya shared that Amitabh had one condition—he wanted her to be selective about her work.

She said, “We had decided we would marry in October because by then my work would have reduced. He said, ‘I definitely don’t want a wife who works 9 to 5. Please work—you must—but not every day.’”

Amitabh and Jaya’s On-Screen Magic

The duo has delivered some of Hindi cinema’s most memorable films together—from Abhimaan (1973), Chupke Chupke, Mili, and Sholay, to Silsila (1981), which famously sparked conversations about its real-life parallels.

Decades later, they returned to the screen as Yash and Nandini Raichand in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001).