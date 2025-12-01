New Delhi: Veteran actress and politician Jaya Bachchan recently hogged attention for her statements on the growing paparazzi culture in media, the concept of marriage among various other things. On the sidelines of We the Women Mumbai session, she told journalist Barkha Dutt why she felt marriage was an 'outdated institution' and does not want her granddaughter Navya to get married.

Jaya Bachchan On Marriage

When quizzed on whether she would encourage her granddaughter or young women today to make the same choices she once did, Jaya Bachchan said, “I don’t want Navya to get married.” When further prodded on whether she thinks marriage as an institution has become outdated, she replied, “Yes, absolutely.”

“I'm a grandmother now. Navya turns 28 in another few days. I’m too old to advise young girls today on how to bring up children. Things have changed so much These little children today are so smart. They’ll outsmart you,” she said.

Jaya Bachchan added that a legal stamp is no longer essential to define a relationship. Sharing a light moment, she quipped, “I really don’t know. Woh Dilli ka ladoo—khao toh mushkil, na khao toh mushkil. Just enjoy life."

Jaya Bachchan On Paparazzi Culture

Speaking about how she differentiates between the media and paparazzi, Jaya said she has great respect for journalism but shares a 'zero' relationship with the paparazzi. She said, "My relationship with the media is fantastic. I'm the product of the media, but my relationship with the paparazzi is zero."

"Who are these people? Are they trained to represent the people of this country? You call them media? I come from the media. My father was a journalist. I have immense respect for such people."

Jaya shared, "....Magar ye jo bahar drain-pipe tight gande gande pant pahen ke haath mein mobile leke... they think they have a mobile in their hand so they can take your picture?"

The actress didn't hold back and went on to slam the way paparazzi make loud verbal comments while clicking photos.

"The kind of comments they pass...What kind of people are these? Kahan se aate hain? Kis tarah ka education hai? Kya background hai? (Where do these people come from? What kind of education do they have? What background do they have?) They will represent us? Just because they can get through YouTube or whatever social media."

(With ANI Inputs)