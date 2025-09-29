Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2966249https://zeenews.india.com/people/jaya-bachchan-joins-kajol-for-emotional-durga-puja-celebration-in-mumbai-2966249.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
KAJOL

Jaya Bachchan Joins Kajol For Emotional Durga Puja Celebration In Mumbai

Jaya Bachchan and Kajol reunited at the North Bombay Durga Puja pandal for a heartfelt celebration marked by tradition, emotion, and remembrance of late family member Deb Mukherjee.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 29, 2025, 07:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Jaya Bachchan Joins Kajol For Emotional Durga Puja Celebration In Mumbai(Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: As the Durga Puja festivities get underway across the country, Bollywood’s biggest stars are also marking the occasion with deep emotion and tradition. On the auspicious day of Saptami, veteran actress Jaya Bachchan was seen attending the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja, hosted by Kajol’s family.

Warm Reunion at the Puja Pandal

In a widely circulated video, Kajol and Jaya Bachchan greeted each other with a heartfelt hug at the venue. The duo, who shared the screen as mother-in-law and daughter-in-law in Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, were seen smiling and posing together for the cameras. Jaya Bachchan, a regular attendee at the event, was dressed elegantly in a cream saree, while Kajol exuded festive charm in a vibrant yellow and pink saree, her hair tied neatly in a bun.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Take a look at the video:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

Another video from the event showed Jaya Bachchan offering prayers in front of the Durga idol and warmly interacting with fellow devotees and guests. Her radiant smile and gracious presence added to the joy of the celebration.

Emotional Moments: Remembering Deb Mukherjee

The celebrations took an emotional turn a day earlier when Kajol and Rani Mukerji, alongside sister Tanisha Mukerji, were seen breaking down in tears as they remembered their uncle, Deb Mukherjee, who passed away earlier this year. Deb Mukherjee was the father of filmmaker Ayan Mukherji. In a moving video, the sisters were seen hugging each other and later embracing Ayan, capturing a deeply emotional moment that resonated widely on social media.

Also Read | Rani, Kajol & Ayan Mukerji Get Emotional Remembering Deb Mukherjee At Durga Puja

Kajol later shared a poignant post on Instagram, writing:

“Unveiling... such an emotional moment… to step on the pandal after this past year and all our losses, somehow it was dearer and at the same time so tough to do… we miss them all.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Kajol also recently shared an Instagram post, captioning, "Pujo is always brighter with the people you love around you"

Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Jaya and Kajol’s Upcoming Work

On the professional front, Jaya Bachchan will soon be seen in the film Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling, directed by Vikas Bahl. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Wamiqa Gabbi, and is slated for release later this year.

Meanwhile, Kajol recently appeared in the second season of The Trial, where she reprised her role in the intense legal drama series.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh