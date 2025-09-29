Jaya Bachchan Joins Kajol For Emotional Durga Puja Celebration In Mumbai

New Delhi: As the Durga Puja festivities get underway across the country, Bollywood’s biggest stars are also marking the occasion with deep emotion and tradition. On the auspicious day of Saptami, veteran actress Jaya Bachchan was seen attending the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja, hosted by Kajol’s family.

Warm Reunion at the Puja Pandal

In a widely circulated video, Kajol and Jaya Bachchan greeted each other with a heartfelt hug at the venue. The duo, who shared the screen as mother-in-law and daughter-in-law in Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, were seen smiling and posing together for the cameras. Jaya Bachchan, a regular attendee at the event, was dressed elegantly in a cream saree, while Kajol exuded festive charm in a vibrant yellow and pink saree, her hair tied neatly in a bun.

Take a look at the video:

Another video from the event showed Jaya Bachchan offering prayers in front of the Durga idol and warmly interacting with fellow devotees and guests. Her radiant smile and gracious presence added to the joy of the celebration.

Emotional Moments: Remembering Deb Mukherjee

The celebrations took an emotional turn a day earlier when Kajol and Rani Mukerji, alongside sister Tanisha Mukerji, were seen breaking down in tears as they remembered their uncle, Deb Mukherjee, who passed away earlier this year. Deb Mukherjee was the father of filmmaker Ayan Mukherji. In a moving video, the sisters were seen hugging each other and later embracing Ayan, capturing a deeply emotional moment that resonated widely on social media.

Kajol later shared a poignant post on Instagram, writing:

“Unveiling... such an emotional moment… to step on the pandal after this past year and all our losses, somehow it was dearer and at the same time so tough to do… we miss them all.”

Kajol also recently shared an Instagram post, captioning, "Pujo is always brighter with the people you love around you"

Take a look:

Jaya and Kajol’s Upcoming Work

On the professional front, Jaya Bachchan will soon be seen in the film Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling, directed by Vikas Bahl. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Wamiqa Gabbi, and is slated for release later this year.

Meanwhile, Kajol recently appeared in the second season of The Trial, where she reprised her role in the intense legal drama series.