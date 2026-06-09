Jaya Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor react to objectification of women in films amid Janhvi Kapoor's Peddi controversy

New Delhi: Amid Peddi controversy related to objectification of Janhvi Kapoor's character in the movie, veteran actress Jaya Bachchan has also reacted to the row. She recalled the time when she pushed back after a filmmaker tried to oversexualise her during a scene back in time.

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Jaya Bachchan, Kareena on Peddi row

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Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Jaya Bachchan said, "Nobody ever dared to cross the line with me. I had only one unpleasant experience of being objectified by the director. I never worked with him again."

Another renowned actress Kareena Kapoor also weighed in and shared her views on the controversy. "Look at Kajol in that song, Suraj Hua Maddham in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, or Srideviji in the song Tere Mere Honthon Pe in Chandni they blew the screen apart without any skin show. My mother-in-law (Sharmila Tagore) in that song in Aradhana, Roop Tere Mastana, was covered from head to toe. She was the epitome of sensuality. I believe being sensual on screen has nothing to do with wearing revealing clothes or being objectified," she said.

What is the Peddi controversy?

Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's sports action drama 'Peddi' hit screens on June 4. Soon after its release, certain portions in the film, especially those pertaining to the portrayal of the heroine, came in for much flak from audiences and critics. In particular, the film's romantic track came in for criticism for normalising harassment and non-consent.

After receiving massive backlash, the director of the film, Buchi Babu Sana issued a clarification.

ALSO READ: Peddi director Buchi Babu apologises amid Janhvi Kapoor objectification row, promises changes in film

Taking to his X timeline, he wrote, "As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected. We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously."

As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected. We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously.



I have always had immense respect for… — BuchiBabuSana (@BuchiBabuSana) June 6, 2026

He went on to say, "I have always had immense respect for women, both on and off screen, and it was never our intention to objectify or disrespect any female character. If any part of the film has been perceived that way, we respect those sentiments, understand the concerns being raised, and sincerely apologize."