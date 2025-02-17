Jaya Bachchan & Preity’s Weird Reaction Grab Attention As Aishwarya Rai Gives Winning Speech In This Viral Video

Mumbai: Bollywood thrives on its glitz, glamour, and a fair share of controversies. Over the years, several incidents have sparked intense discussions among fans, but few have managed to stir up as much speculation as a recently resurfaced video from an old award show. The old clip, which has gone viral on social media, features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan delivering her winning speech while Jaya Bachchan and Preity Zinta’s reactions in the background steal the spotlight.

Fans and netizens have been dissecting every second of the footage, leading to widespread speculation. Was Jaya Bachchan’s expression one of genuine joy or concealed resentment? Did Preity Zinta’s demeanour suggest amusement or discomfort? The internet is divided, and the ongoing debate has only fueled curiosity about Bollywood’s off-screen dynamics.

The video in question showcases a significant moment in Bollywood history—Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of India’s most celebrated actresses, is seen graciously accepting an award and delivering her speech. However, the real drama unfolds in the background. While Aishwarya continues to speak, the camera occasionally pans to Jaya and Preity, capturing fleeting expressions that have led to contrasting interpretations.

For many viewers, Jaya’s expression appeared stern, unimpressed, or even slightly disapproving. Preity Zinta, on the other hand, was seen whispering something to Jaya. At that moment Aish was not married to Abhishek Bachchan.

Over the years the relationship between a daughter-in-law and a mother-in-law has always been a complicated dynamic, and in Bollywood, it’s no different—especially when the individuals involved are as powerful as Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai.

When Aishwarya married Abhishek Bachchan in 2007, it was hailed as one of the grandest Bollywood weddings of all time. Fans were excited to see her become part of the prestigious Bachchan family, which already included legendary names like Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. However, over the years, several rumours suggested that all was not as perfect as it seemed.

But often the Bachchan family have refrained to make any comments on the rumours around the rift in the family.