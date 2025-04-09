Jaya Bachchan Turns 77: Kajol, Navya Nanda, And More Share Heartfelt Wishes

Veteran actress and parliamentarian Jaya Bachchan turned 77 today, April 9, and warm wishes from loved ones lit up her special day. Among the earliest and most heartfelt greetings came from her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, who shared an affectionate moment on Instagram Stories that melted hearts.

The picture featured Navya embracing her “nani” in a sweet candid moment, both flashing radiant smiles. Jaya Bachchan looked elegant in a white saree with a red border, while Navya looked graceful in a sunshine-yellow kurti set. Her caption simply read, “Happy birthday, Nani” — short, sweet, and full of love.

Navya, the daughter of Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter of Bollywood icons Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, is known for her close-knit bond with her family, often sharing glimpses of their special moments on social media.

Joining in the birthday celebrations was Kajol, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to post a warm wish. The actress shared a nostalgic photograph of herself hugging Jaya Bachchan during a Durga Puja celebration. Dressed in a mustard saree, Jaya radiated grace, while Kajol looked stunning in a floral drape.

Kajol captioned the photo: “Happy birthday to the most no-nonsense woman I know. Wish you a fantastic year ahead, Jaya Bachchan.” The duo starred together in the 2001 family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, one of Bollywood’s most beloved ensemble films.

Jaya's husband, Big B Amitabh Bachchan, also took to X to thank fans for the flood of wishes pouring in for his wife. His post read:

T 5343 - To all that have wished Jaya on her birthday, my gratitude and love. It will be impossible to respond to each one, hence this comment here.

Professionally, Jaya Bachchan was last seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She portrayed a traditional matriarch opposite Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Up next, she is all set to appear in Vikas Bahl’s upcoming directorial, Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling.

As Bollywood celebrates her 77th birthday, fans continue to admire Jaya Bachchan’s timeless grace, powerful screen presence, and her honest, no-filter personality both on and off screen.