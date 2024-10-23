New Delhi: Veteran Actor Jaya Bachchan's mother and Amitabh Bachchan's mother-in-law, Indira Bhaduri passes away. According to reports, she had been unwell for the past few days and was receiving medical care. According to several reports, Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan rushed to Bhopal late at night, while other members of the Bachchan family, including Amitabh Bachchan, are on their way.

This is a developing story. Details to follow.