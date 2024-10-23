Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2810828https://zeenews.india.com/people/jaya-bachchans-mother-indira-bhaduri-passes-away-2810828.html
NewsLifestylePeople
JAYA BACHCHAN

Jaya Bachchan's Mother Indira Bhaduri Passes Away

Jaya Bachchan's mother, Indira Bhaduri, has passed away at the age of 94 in Bhopal.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 23, 2024, 05:25 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Jaya Bachchan's Mother Indira Bhaduri Passes Away (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Veteran Actor Jaya Bachchan's mother and Amitabh Bachchan's mother-in-law, Indira Bhaduri passes away. According to reports, she had been unwell for the past few days and was receiving medical care. According to several reports, Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan rushed to Bhopal late at night, while other members of the Bachchan family, including Amitabh Bachchan, are on their way.

This is a developing story. Details to follow. 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: INA Foundation Day - Honoring Netaji’s Legacy
DNA Video
DNA: Terror Attack in Kashmir: How Did It Happen?
DNA Video
DNA: Lawrence Bishnoi Threat: The U-Turn of Pappu Yadav?
DNA Video
DNA Special: Is Delhi Facing a Terror Threat Before Diwali?
DNA Video
DNA: Complete report on Lawrence Bishnoi's network
DNA Video
DNA: How did Waqf stakes claim on 250-year-old Shiva temple?
DNA Video
DNA: Non-veg fraud in a veg restaurant!
DNA Video
DNA: Did Uddhav accept Owaisi's offer?
DNA Video
DNA: What’s the Mystery Behind the Red Marks in Bahraich?
DNA Video
DNA: Maulana’s Controversial Statement on Bahraich Encounter
NEWS ON ONE CLICK