Famous Indian motivational and spiritual speaker Jaya Kishori recently shared her thoughts on cricketer Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's spiritual journey as the duo has often been spotted visiting various retreats like Neem Karoli Baba's Ashram in Naninital to Premanand Maharaj's Vrindavan Ashram.

Jaya Kishori in her latest interview with Instant Bollywood opened up on Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's spiritual journey. She said: "In total, a successful person is the one who goes on a spiritual path. Only then will he be able to bring peace in his success, his family, and everything. They (Virat-Anushka) already had everything — work, money, house — but they were missing that peace, which took them towards spirituality. They still have everything, but now they also have peace."

Adding more the spiritual speaker said, "Sometimes they feel emotionally unstable, then they try to come closer to God. Sometimes in work, you see, they are playing very well, sometimes they are not. Don’t think they have a perfect life, only they can tell you how their life is." She went on to add, "But they are setting a very good example that when a materially successful person shows you that they also need spirituality for peace and satisfaction, it’s a big lesson for the world."

Complementing the couple, Jaya Kishori said, "They didn’t leave everything — not their home, not their work, not their family. They balanced it all, and that balance comes from spirituality. This is what we call a complete life."