/Jaya Prada recounts feeling sleepless, anxious night before shooting iconic 'De De Pyaar De' with Amitabh Bachchan

(In truth, the original was filled with intense expressions. In this song, Meena which was my character in the film, appears in a modern outfit. That night, Prakash Mehra, the director of the film, told me that I had to wear a modern dress for this sequence. So all night I was extremely anxious about looking so glamorous, wondering how I would look because I knew how I looked in traditional Indian attire, but here I had to wear a modern dress and perform impressively in the shot)