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Jaya Prada recounts feeling sleepless, anxious night before shooting iconic 'De De Pyaar De' with Amitabh Bachchan

Actress Jaya Prada recalled her experience, shooting the iconic song 'De De Pyaar De' along with Amitabh Bachchan and expressed how she was sleepless and anxious a night before shoot. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 11:45 AM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 11:45 AM IST
Jaya Prada recounts feeling sleepless, anxious night before shooting iconic 'De De Pyaar De' with Amitabh Bachchan
Image Credit: Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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