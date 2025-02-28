Jaya Prada’s Elder Brother Raja Babu Dies, Actress Informs On Social Media

Mumbai: Actress and former member of Rajya Sabha, Jaya Prada, who was recently seen in the OTT series ‘Fatima’, has shared the news of her elder brother Raja Babu passing away.

On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a picture of her late brother. She also penned a note in the caption as she informed her followers of her brother’s demise.

She wrote, “It is with Great Sorrow that I inform you of the passing of My Elder Brother, Mr. Raja Babu, who has now reached God's Heavenly Abode today @ 3:26 pm (Hyderabad) Kindly keep him in your Prayers. Further details will be shared soon (sic)”.

Earlier, the actress appeared on the singing reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’, and revealed that the song ‘Dafli wale Dafli Baja’ was not originally a part of the movie ‘Sargam’.

During the special episode, contestant Bidisha crooned the tracks ‘Mujhe Naulakha Manga De Re’ and ‘Dafli Wale Dafli Baja’.

Jaya Prada was so impressed by the performance that it transported her back in time to her days of filming ‘Dafli Wale Dafli Baja’. The actress also shared a few behind-the-scenes anecdotes regarding the song.

She said, “I cannot express it in words, but the way you have sung this song has reminded me of Lata didi today. You are truly superb! In fact, I must say that it is not easy to attempt this song, but you have nailed it. Actually, the song ‘Dafli wale Dafli Baja’ was not going to be a part of the movie because we had too many songs recorded and shot already. But on the last day of the shoot, everyone decided to film it and we completed it in just one day”.

She added, “When it was out in the theatres, people would stop the show and listen to the song repeatedly. It was a very special song for all of us, and instead of being known as Jaya Prada, I was known for this song”.