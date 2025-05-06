Jaya Prada Shares Candid Moments With Iconic Co-Star Dharmendra

Mumbai: Veteran actress Jaya Prada took to social media to share heartwarming glimpses of her light-hearted moments with Bollywood legend Dharmendra. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a sweet video, offering a glimpse into her warm camaraderie with Dharmendra.

In the heartwarming clip, the two legendary stars are seen sitting together on a couch, watching something on a phone, smiling, and engaging in a warm conversation. Their faces light up with smiles, reflecting the ease and affection of a long-standing friendship.

Sharing this heartfelt moment, Jaya wrote for the caption, “The Lighter Moments With One & Only Legend Dharam Ji16 movies with Dharam Ji

1. Qayamat 1983

2. Insaaf Kaun Karega 1984

3. Dharm Aur Qanoon 1984

4. Ganga Tere Desh Mein 1988

5. Mardon Wali Baat 1988

6. Elaan-E-Jung 1989

7. Shehzaade 1989

8. Kanoon Ki Zanjeer 1990

9. Farishtay 1991

10. Kundan 1993

11. Paappi Devataa 1995

12. Maidan-E-Jung 1995

13. Veer 1995

14. Zulm-O-Sitam 1998

15. Loh Purush 1999

16. Nyaydaata 1999.”

(sic) A few days ago, the actress had posted cheerful photos where she was seen striking poses with Dharmendra. Jaya captioned the post, “Today met one of my most respected co-artists in Mumbai - none other superstar legend respected Dharmendra ji at his residence and refreshed many old memories Dharm ji I wish god you always be happy and healthy @aapkadharam.

” The 'Sholay' actor also posted their photos and wrote, “Jaya prada, my lovely co - star came to see me today along with loving family friends of her .i am extremely happy to see them all.

”(sic) Interestingly, Dharmendra and Jaya Prada have shared the screen in a string of successful films, creating a memorable on-screen pairing over the years. From action-packed dramas to emotional sagas, the duo has been part of several popular movies like "Insaaf Kaun Karega,” “Dharm Aur Qanoon,” “Ganga Tere Desh Mein,” “Mardon Wali Baat,” and “Maidan-E-Jung,” among others.