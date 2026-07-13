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  • /Jayati Bhatia says playing Sharda's dark character for 14 hours a day has tested her as an actor

Jayati Bhatia says playing Sharda's dark character for 14 hours a day has tested her as an actor

Jayati Bhatia has opened up about the emotional and mental challenges of portraying the manipulative Sharda in Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile. The actress revealed how staying in her character's dark mindset for long hours pushes her as a performer.

Published: Jul 13, 2026, 04:53 PM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 04:53 PM IST
Jayati Bhatia says playing Sharda's dark character for 14 hours a day has tested her as an actor
Image Credit: Jayati Bhatia, Instagram

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Jayati Bhatia says playing Sharda's dark character for 14 hours a day has tested her as an actor
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