Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2979457https://zeenews.india.com/people/jennifer-aniston-goes-instagram-official-with-boyfriend-jim-curtis-on-his-birthday-2979457.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
JENNIFER ANISTON BOYFRIEND

Jennifer Aniston Goes Instagram Official With Boyfriend Jim Curtis On His Birthday

Jennifer Aniston Boyfriend: Soon after the actress dropped the picture, fans bombarded the comments section with excitement. 

|Last Updated: Nov 03, 2025, 11:47 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Jennifer Aniston Goes Instagram Official With Boyfriend Jim Curtis On His BirthdayPic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Jennifer Aniston has made her relationship Instagram official! The 'Friends' star melted hearts on Sunday, Nov. 2, as she shared an adorable black-and-white picture with her boyfriend, Jim Curtis, on the occasion of his birthday.

Aniston took to her Instagram to share the picture with her fans. In the photo, Curtis can be seen smiling, while Aniston can be seen cutely wrapping her arms around him from behind. "Happy birthday, my love," she wrote in the caption, adding, "Cherished."

Soon after the actress dropped the picture, fans bombarded the comments section with excitement. One fan wrote, "You are GLOWING! You go, girl, you have us cheering for you forever and always." Another added, "I cannot even explain how happy I am to see you happy, my Jen Jen." "This post just made my whole week, and it's not even Monday yet," wrote a third.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Take a look:

The post comes after the actress, 56, and Curtis were first linked in July, after being spotted together on a yacht. Since then, the couple has been seen at various outings, including The Morning Show season 4 premiere in September and a dinner date with Aniston's longtime friend Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka in August, according to People.

As per the publication, the two were introduced to each other by a mutual friend.

"[They are] casually dating and having fun," a source told People at the time. "They were introduced by a friend and started out as friends. Jen had read his book and was familiar with his work," the source said, referring to Curtis' career as an author and life coach. "He's very different from anyone she's dated before."

Curtis, who has worked in the health and wellness space for over 20 years, focuses on helping people "step into the fullest version of themselves." A source earlier revealed that his influence has been good for Aniston, helping her "slow down" and find more balance.

"She's so used to going 100 miles an hour while balancing projects," said the source. "He's helped her turn inward and slow down a bit. He really appreciates and feels proud of everything she's built." 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Kenya
Kenya Landslides Kill 21, Destroy Over 1,000 Homes Amid Heavy Rains
Bihar Election 2025
Bihar Polls: Who Killed Dularchand Yadav? The Theories Tearing Through Mokama
Donald Trump
Donald Trump Warns Xi Jinping Of ‘Consequences’ Over Any Move Against Taiwan
Delhi
Auto Driver Stabbed To Death In Delhi; One Held
ISRO launch
PM Modi Hails ISRO For Launch Of India’s Heaviest Communications Satellite
Rajasthan bus accident
18 Dead, 3 Injured As Tourist Bus Crashes Into Trailer In Rajasthan’s Phalodi
China Pakistan relations
China-Pak's 'Iron Brotherhood' May Now Be Re-Forged In Fires Of Pragmatism
hair growth drink
Try THIS Magical Drink To Get Silky, Smooth, Shiny Hair
Shashi Tharoor
India Needs To Grow Thicker Skin: Tharoor On Deportation Of Francesca Orsini
ISRO
ISRO Launches India’s Heaviest Communication Satellite GSAT-7R For Indian Navy