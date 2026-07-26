Jennifer Garner reveals what forced her kids to quit soccer practice

"I have a very interesting relationship with my main guy. I mean, I've done anything to ask him to leave. And at the same time, we have an odd respect for each other. I don't know... we've had some really real life moments together. I was followed by someone who, for whatever reason, I thought was going to hurt me, and I ran to him because I knew him and trusted him, and I knew that he and I would be okay”, she added.