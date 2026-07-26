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Jennifer Garner reveals what forced her kids to quit soccer practice

Jennifer Garner recalled how relentless paparazzi attention disrupted her family's daily life, revealing she was asked not to bring her children to soccer practice because of the media frenzy. The actress said the constant pursuit endangered not just her family but everyone around them.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 26, 2026, 06:41 PM IST|Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 06:41 PM IST
Jennifer Garner reveals what forced her kids to quit soccer practice
Image Credit: Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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