Jennifer Lawrence Calls Kourtney Kardashian "Annoying,' Praises Kim And Khloe

Washington: Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence has voiced her frustration with reality star Kourtney Kardashian, calling her "annoying" while speaking with co-star Robert Pattinson in a lie detector segment for Vanity Fair.

During the interview, Lawrence, 35, discussed her long-standing love for reality television and the Kardashian family. "Kourtney is more annoying than ever. She drives me nuts," Lawrence said, criticising the eldest Kardashian sister for making public announcements about personal choices rather than acting naturally. She cited examples such as wardrobe decisions or the absence of a TV in a room, saying, "Just wear whatever you want. Don't make an announcement about it... Stop announcing it. Just shhh!, reported Page Six.

Despite her criticisms of Kourtney, Lawrence expressed admiration for other members of the Kardashian family. When Pattinson asked if Khloe Kardashian was her favourite, Lawrence immediately replied, "Yes." She also complimented Kim Kardashian and her latest SKIMS merkin collection, noting that she had "worn quite a few" merkins herself.

Lawrence further revealed that she has stopped following the current season of The Kardashians, although she remains active on social media platforms like TikTok.

The "X-Men" and Hunger Games star made her remarks while taking a lie detector test with Pattinson, who appeared alongside her in the film Die My Love. The conversation mixed candid observations about pop culture, humour, and Lawrence's opinions on reality television stars, as reported by Page Six.