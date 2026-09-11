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Jennifer Lawrence debuts on social media with a warning: 'If anyone says anything negative...'

Oscar-winning actor Jennifer Lawrence officially joined Instagram under the handle @jlaw, marking her social media debut with a tongue-in-cheek video warning fans she will instantly delete her account if she receives negative comments.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 01:52 PM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 01:52 PM IST
Jennifer Lawrence debuts on social media with a warning: 'If anyone says anything negative...'
Image Credit: @jlaw/Instagram - IMDb

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