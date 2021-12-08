Jennifer Lawrence had 'a ton of sex' during acting hiatus

Los Angeles: Actress Jennifer Lawrence joked she had a "ton of sex" while on a three-year acting hiatus.

The 'Don't Look Up' star, who is expecting her first child with art gallery director husband Cooke Maroney, was very open about how she spent her time away from the film industry, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

During an appearance on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' this week, the 31-year-old actress was asked what she did "for the last three years", and the actress, while looking at her baby bump, quipped: "I just had a ton of sex."

The host replied: "Good for you. Good for you."

Lawrence quickly said that she was "joking" before opening up on her more innocent ways of passing the time.

The 'Hunger Games' actress added: "I'm joking. Um, I cooked a little. The pandemic happened and then I cooked and I cleaned a lot."

After the host pondered what the 'Silver Linings Playbook' star would do if she retired from show business, she revealed she has an ideal occupation in mind.

She said: "I think I would be a really good housekeeper. No, I really do. I make a mess, but I'm really good at cleaning it up. I can attack a mess."

The 'Joy' star also gave some insight into filming her new dark satire movie 'Don't Look Up', which also stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance and Cate Blanchett, with Covid protocols and even dental mishaps after losing a veneer, which put a "fang" on display, but thanks to special effects was able to edit it out.

She said: "I lost that and I couldn't go to the dentist because of COVID. Thank god for Netflix money."

The actress revealed that the crew would call co-star Meryl Streep "the GOAT" during shooting, and the big screen icon didn't know what it meant.

She added: "We were doing a photoshoot and I said, something like 'GOAT' and Meryl kind of said, 'Yeah, that's right just tell the old goat where to go'."

"And I was like, 'Meryl, you know GOAT means Greatest Of All Time?' And she was like, 'Oh!' I said, 'We haven't just been calling you goat'."