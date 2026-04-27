Jennifer Lopez defies age at 56! Flaunts her washboard abs in super hot gym selfie

Mumbai: Hollywood star and singer Jennifer Lopez, who is 56-years-old, has yet again raised the fitness bar after she showcased her sculpted abs in a selfie she took at the gym. Lopez shared a handful of mirror selfies, where her toned midriff stole the spotlight. In the image, the “On The Floor” hitmaker was seen wearing a crop top and low-waist gym tights.

She is seen taking a selfie in the mirror while highlighting her toned core. For the caption, Lopez did not write anything on Instagram. She just dropped a bicep flexing emoji.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez Lands In Udaipur For Billionaire Netra Mantena’s Grand Wedding Festivities

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In other news, the Grammy winner recently performed at the music festival Coachella for the very first time and said that her “happy era” is “rewriting everything” for her.

She posted a clip from her performance along with French DJ and record producer David Guetta in California.

“The most fun day!! Save Me Tonight with David live for the first time at MY FIRST COACHELLA was so special. My happy era is rewriting everything. Don’t ever stop surprising yourself,” she wrote.

Lopez had earlier spoken about being “happy” as she returns to her ‘rom-com era’ with her upcoming film Office Romance. She shared a few “never before seen” moments from her the 2002 film “Maid In Manhattan,” a romantic comedy.

ALSO READ: Why Jennifer Lopez Was Denied Entry To Chanel Store In Istanbul And How She Reacted

“Some never before seen BTS on the set of Maid in Manhattan by the incredible @BarryWetcher. So many feelings! Such wonderful memories! And now with Office Romance, I am back in my RomCom era. It’s OUR Happy Era!!! @SonyPictures #RevolutionStudios @egt239.”

Maid in Manhattan was based on a story by John Hughes. It stars Jennifer Lopez, Ralph Fiennes, and Natasha Richardson. In the film, a hotel maid and a high-profile politician fall in love. The film was a box office success.

It followed the story of a struggling singer-mother named Marisa Ventura, who works as a maid at a luxury hotel in the Big Apple to make ends meet. However, after trying on a designer coat of a guest, she is mistaken for a wealthy politician who falls in love with her.

Office Romance is an upcoming American romantic comedy film directed by Ol Parker. It also stars Brett Goldstein, Betty Gilpin, Edward James Olmos, Bradley Whitford, Amy Sedaris, Tony Hale and Rick Hoffman, among many others.