New Delhi: Jennifer Lopez's Warsaw concert turned into a viral moment during her 'Up All Night' performance in Poland. The star singer suffered a mid-performance wardrobe malfunction at the PGE Narodowy Stadium, and a video of the incident has been making rounds on social media the shocking moment briefly exposed her undergarments to the crowd.

J.Lo's Reacts To Wardorbe Mishap

Jennifer Lopez suffers wardrobe malfunction on stage as she celebrates turning 56. pic.twitter.com/yOg6f28GG2 July 26, 2025

Jennifer Lopez turned 56 on July 24. A viral video from her Warsaw concert has sparked major buzz — but one detail is turning the shocking incident into a signature J.Lo moment. She wore a green bralette and a glittery skirt adorned with rhinestone embellishments. During her performance, the skirt accidentally slipped off, revealing her undergarments. Rather than letting the moment derail her set, Jennifer handled it like a pro. A dancer quickly approached her with the skirt and tried to put it back on. Reacting to the mishap, Jennifer told the crowd, 'I’m out here in my underwear. That’s gonna be everywhere.'

J.Lo's Did THIS With The Fell-Off Skirt

After being unable to reattach the slipped-off skirt, Jennifer Lopez tossed it into the Warsaw audience and told fans, 'You can keep it. You can have it. I don’t want it back. You can have it, forever and ever.' Lopez later joked, 'I’m glad they reinforced that costume. And I’m glad I had underwear on I don’t usually wear underwear.' Keeping the moment light, she joked about the mishap and handled the situation like a true pro.

J.Lo's Up All Night Tour Next Spot

Coming to J.Lo's tour, She is currently touring across Asia and Europe with her Up All Night tour. The show includes Jennifer's beloved hits such as ' On the Floor,' 'Let’s Get Loud,' 'Love Don’t Cost a Thing,' and 'Waiting for Tonight.' The star singer is next set to perform in Bucharest, Romania, on Sunday, July 27. She will then make her way to Istanbul and beyond in the weeks to follow, before her international run wraps on Aug. 12 in Sardinia as per reported by People.

FAQs

1. Is J.Lo Is Still With Ben Affleck ?

No, The star singer who married in 2022 to Ben is reportedly separated in 2024.

2. J.Lo's On Marriage Plans?

Jennifer’s personal life stays in the spotlight. Her viral remark on marriage, 'I think I’m done with that. I've tried that a few times.' referenced her four past marriages.