Jennifer Winget set to marry boyfriend Ishmael William, fans drop congratulatory messages

New Delhi: Popular television actress Jennifer Winget is finally ready to take the plunge, as per reports. Ending days of speculation, the Beyhadh star is currently in a relationship with Singapore-based businessman William Ishmael and the duo is all set to tie the knot soon.

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Jennifer Winget wedding

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For the unversed, the buzz around her personal life kickstarted after fans noticed her interaction with a wedding dance Reel on social media. Soon her crazy fans also noticed that Jennifer had started following several wedding-related pages on Instagram.

According to Hindustan Times report, William proposed to Jennifer during a holiday and now the couple is planning their wedding. The actress is currently working on finalising her venue, and fixing the vendors.

ALSO READ: Karan Singh Grover Was Genuinely In Love With Jennifer Winget; Otherwise Why Would They Get Married Says Dill Mill Gaye Director

It is going to be a Christian wedding and the duo is contemplating September-October or December-January timeline.

Many social media pages, shared the news on their timeline and fans reacted to the development which has not yet been officially confirmed by the star.

One user wrote: Congratulation Jennifer mashallah, another one said: She deserves happiness.

More about Jennifer Winget's life

Jennifer Winget is one of the highest-paid television actresses in our country. She started her career as a child actor with the 1995 film 'Akele Hum Akele Tum' and made her TV debut in 2002 with Shaka Laka Boom Boom.

She featured in several shows, and gained immense popularity with shows including Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Dill Mill Gayye, Saraswatichandra, Beyhadh and Bepannah.

She was earlier married to actor Karan Singh Grover in 2012. However, in November 2014, Jennifer Winget got divorced.