Jerome Flynn

Jerome Flynn aka Ser Bronn from 'Game Of Thrones' spotted in Mumbai

Ser Bronn of the Blackwater set aside his heavy armour and stepped out of fantasy terrain straight into a Mumbai cafe. Before "Game Of Thrones" fans get confused, Jerome Flynn, or Bronn from the mythical world of GoT, was indeed in Mumbai, and he ventured out for a quick cuppa in the city's Khar area recently.

Mumbai: Ser Bronn of the Blackwater set aside his heavy armour and stepped out of fantasy terrain straight into a Mumbai cafe. Before "Game Of Thrones" fans get confused, Jerome Flynn, or Bronn from the mythical world of GoT, was indeed in Mumbai, and he ventured out for a quick cuppa in the city's Khar area recently.

The cafe is owned by a friend of stand-up comedian Atul Khatri, who took to social media to tweet a snapshot as evidence of Flynn's visit to the place.

"How cool! Ser Bronn of the Blackwater (Jerome Flynn) of #GameOfThrones at my friend's cafe in Khar, Mumbai some time back," Khatri wrote with the picture.

The photo, which is being shared and liked on social media, shows Flynn in a regular T-shirt. It did not take long to become a trending topic on social media, reports timesnownews.com.

