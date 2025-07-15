New Delhi: Hollywood actor Jessica Alba’s recent spotting in Cancun has everyone talking. The Trigger Warning star was photographed departing Cancun, Mexico, with a mystery man, and now a fresh update from her recent outing has been revealed.

In an exciting twist, it turns out the man is none other than a Captain America star yes, you read that right! This comes just months after her viral video strolling through Regent’s Park with the same mystery man, grabbing his hand and pulling him closer.

Who Is Jessica Alba's Mystery Man?

It seems the 44-year-old star and mother of three has begun a new chapter in her life. Her recent spotting is a clear example of her decision to move on. For fans and followers who were eager to know the identity of the mysterious man by her side, the wait is finally over.

Movie star Jessica Alba’s new companion has been revealed. The man who accompanied her, boarded a plane in Cancun where they had spent time together and flew back to L.A. on an American Airlines jet is none other than Danny Ramirez, accordinh to TMZ reports. The hunky Hollywood actor is known for his roles in Top Gun: Maverick and Captain America: Brave New World.