'Jewel Thief' Actress Nikita Dutta Tests COVID-19 Positive, Shares Health Update

Actress: After Shilpa Shirodkar, 'Jewel Thief' actress Nikita Dutta has confirmed that she and her mother have tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to her social media, the actress shared the news with her followers through a light-hearted yet cautionary message.

NIKITA DUTTA TESTS COVID-19 POSITIVE

Nikita Dutta on her social media, captioned, "Covid has come to say hello to my mum and me. Hoping this uninvited guest doesn't stay long. See you after this short quarantine. Stay safe everyone."

Nikita is currently under home quarantine and is said to be experiencing only mild symptoms. She has also postponed all work-related commitments until further notice.

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shirodkar shared he has 'finally recovered' from Covid-19 and said that she is 'feeling fine'. Shilpa took to Instagram stories, where she shared her health update and wrote: “Finally recovered, feeling fine, thank you each one of you for your love. Have a super blessed Thursday.”

It was on May 19, when the actress had announced that she tested positive for Covid-19, a contagious disease caused by the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

COVID-19 RETURNS?

IANS reported that there has been a rise in Covid-19 cases recorded across Asia. Several cases have been reported in Hong Kong and Singapore. According to the Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection, the virus is quite active.

Maharashtra has also recorded active cases, with a spike from 12 to 56 in one week, according to media reports. Currently, India has 257 active Covid-19 cases, with Kerala, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu reporting the maximum cases.

The JN.1 variant and its related descendants, which belong to the Omicron family, are believed to be the driver behind this surge in Covid-19 cases across Asia. In January 2020, the disease spread worldwide, resulting in the COVID-19 pandemic.