Jewel Thief Star Kunal Kapoor On Pan-India Films: "Every Story Worth Telling Belongs To All of Us"

New Delhi: Kunal Kapoor is making headlines once again, not just for his role in the gripping heist drama Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins, but also for his powerful views on the future of Indian cinema. With several exciting projects in the pipeline, including the Telugu film Vishwambhara and a much-anticipated face-off with Yash in Ramayana, Kunal is proving himself to be a truly pan-India actor.

In a recent interview, Kunal shared his thoughts on breaking language and regional barriers in cinema. "I am an Indian actor shooting films across Indian industries," he said. "I don’t see cinema through the lens of North, South, East, or West. These are divisions created for political purposes, not artistic ones. Politicians benefit from them, not storytellers."

Kunal emphasized that for creatives, storytelling should transcend boundaries. “The whole country is our playground. Every story worth telling is our story, and every audience member is ours. When we stop seeing ourselves as regional actors and start thinking of ourselves as Indian storytellers, we tap into the full power of our shared creativity,” he added.

Kapoor's career reflects this very ethos. After making a mark in Hindi cinema with films like Rang De Basanti, Aaja Nachle, and Dear Zindagi, he ventured into Malayalam cinema with Veeram in 2016 and Telugu with Devadas in 2018. Though selective with his roles, Kunal consistently chooses performances that resonate, earning both critical and audience acclaim.

Now, with Jewel Thief streaming and topping charts, Kunal continues to blur boundaries—not just as an actor, but as a passionate advocate for inclusive, pan-Indian storytelling.