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Jewellery brand defends Kriti Sanon campaign, cites staff safety behind decision

Addressing the controversy surrounding its Raksha Bandhan commercial starring Kriti Sanon, the jewellery brand clarified that removing the advertisement was done solely to protect its store employees from escalating safety concerns.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 30, 2026, 02:27 PM IST|Updated: Aug 30, 2026, 02:27 PM IST
Jewellery brand defends Kriti Sanon campaign, cites staff safety behind decision
Image Credit: @kriti sanon/instagram

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