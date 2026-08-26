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  • /Jewellery brand withdraws Kriti Sanon's Rakhi ad after backlash over portrayal of cultural sentiments

Jewellery brand withdraws Kriti Sanon's Rakhi ad after backlash over portrayal of cultural sentiments

Raksha Bandhan ad controversy: The advertisement featured Kriti Sanon in an Indo-Western ensemble comprising a bralette-style blouse, cape and draped skirt.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 26, 2026, 01:08 PM IST|Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 01:08 PM IST
Jewellery brand withdraws Kriti Sanon's Rakhi ad after backlash over portrayal of cultural sentiments
Image Credit: A grab of the Rakhi advertisement

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Jewellery brand withdraws Kriti Sanon's Rakhi ad after backlash over portrayal of cultural sentiments
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