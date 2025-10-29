‘Jhoom Sharaabi’ Song OUT: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet, And Yo Yo Honey Singh Bring Ultimate Wedding Anthem In De De Pyaar De 2

New Delhi: As De De Pyaar De 2 nears its release on November 14, the makers have dropped another peppy track to amp up the excitement.

After the romantic number Raat Bhar, the team has turned up the energy with a wedding banger titled Jhoom Sharaabi, featuring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and Yo Yo Honey Singh.

The song has been sung and composed by Yo Yo Honey Singh, who has also penned the rap lyrics. The choreography is by Ganesh Acharya.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Talking about Jhoom Sharaabi, Honey Singh said he wanted to create a track that would get everyone dancing. “Jhoom Sharaabi sets the mood the moment it drops! I wanted a track that pulls everyone to the floor, from the cool uncles to the crazy cousins,” he shared.

Sharing his experience of reuniting with Ajay Devgn, the rapper added, “Working with Ajay sir again was pure fun, packed with energy and masti. This one’s made for every shaadi where the OGs lead the party!”

Choreographer Ganesh Acharya described the song as an “uncle anthem.”

Also Read: De De Pyaar De 2 Trailer Out: Fans Say ‘Mazza Aa Gaya’ As Ajay Devgn & Rakul Preet Singh Return

“Jhoom Sharaabi is not your regular dance number; it’s a full-on uncle anthem! We wanted to capture that enthusiastic yet carefree energy that comes out when the uncles hit the dance floor. Ajay sir absolutely nailed that vibe — smooth, cool, and completely in rhythm! Honey’s beats made it even more infectious,” he said.

Directed by Anshul Sharma, De De Pyaar De 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under T-Series, and Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under Luv Films.

The film stars Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Tabu, Jimmy Shergill, Alok Nath, and Inayat Sood in key roles, with special appearances by Tamannaah Bhatia and Prakash Raj.

Set for a theatrical release on November 14, 2025, the film promises a fresh dose of feel-good entertainment filled with laughter, romance, and emotion — all the ingredients that made the original a hit.

With the trailer already trending across platforms, De De Pyaar De 2 is shaping up to be one of the most eagerly awaited releases of the season.

(Inputs from IANS)