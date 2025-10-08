‘Jhund’ Actor Priyanshu Chhetri Allegedly Murdered by Friend After Drunken Fight in Nagpur

New Delhi: Actor Priyanshu alias Babu Ravi Singh Chhetri, who gained recognition for his role as Babu Chhetri in the 2022 Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Jhund, was allegedly murdered by a friend after a drunken altercation in Nagpur on Wednesday (October 8).

According to a PTI report, the accused, identified as 20-year-old Dhruv Lal Bahadur Sahu, has been arrested in connection with the case.

Chhetri, 21, had received widespread appreciation for his performance in Jhund, the biographical sports drama directed by Nagraj Manjule.