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  • /Jim Thornton breaks silence on suspension from ‘Wheel of Fortune’, calls allegations false

Jim Thornton breaks silence on suspension from ‘Wheel of Fortune’, calls allegations false

Jim Thornton has denied all allegations after being suspended from Wheel of Fortune, stating he did not commit any wrongdoing.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 03, 2026, 11:57 AM IST|Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 11:57 AM IST
Jim Thornton breaks silence on suspension from ‘Wheel of Fortune’, calls allegations false
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Jim Thornton breaks silence on suspension from ‘Wheel of Fortune’, calls allegations false
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