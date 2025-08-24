Advertisement
JASWINDER BHALLA

Jimmy Shergill Pens Emotional Tribute After Attending Jaswinder Bhalla’s Funeral In Mohali

Actor Jimmy Shergill penned an emotional note on Instagram to pay tribute to fellow Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla, following Bhalla's death at age 65. 

|Last Updated: Aug 24, 2025, 08:31 AM IST|Source: ANI
Jimmy Shergill Pens Emotional Tribute After Attending Jaswinder Bhalla’s Funeral In Mohali(Source: Instagram/IMDB)

 Mohali: After attending the funeral of Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla in Mohali on Saturday, Jimmy Shergill took to Instagram and penned an emotional note.
 
"Rest in peace #bhallasaab .. you will be missed immensely.. condolences to the family .. Waheguru (folded hands emojis)," Jimmy posted.

 
 

A post shared by Jimmy Shergill (@jimmysheirgill)

 
Jimmy has worked with Jaswinder Bhalla in 'Vaisakhi List' film.
 
Jaswinder Bhalla died on Friday morning at Fortis Hospital in Mohali after battling illness for the past few months. Bhalla was loved by audiences for his memorable performances in films like 'Gaddi Chaldi Hai Chhalla Maarke,' 'Carry On Jatta,' 'Jind Jaan,' and 'Band Baaje.'
 
With his charm and wit, he carved a special place in Punjabi cinema and the hearts of millions.
 
Jaswinder Bhalla, 65, is survived by his wife, Parmdeep Bhalla and their two children - son Pukhraj Bhalla and daughter Ashpreet Kaur.
 

 

 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK