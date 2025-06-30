Jitin Gulati On Exploring Mythological Horror And Playing Police Officer In Maa

New Delhi: Actor Jitin Gulati, known for his impactful roles across film and streaming platforms, has embraced a new creative challenge in the recently released mythological horror drama Maa. Directed by Vishal Furia, the film features Gulati as a police officer, an unfamiliar role that pushed the actor to explore unexplored facets of his craft.

Reflecting on his experience, Gulati shared, "I never knew I’d end up playing a police officer in a genre as layered and atmospheric as mythological horror. This film gave me the chance to do so many things for the first time; from donning the uniform to stepping into a story deeply rooted in our cultural lore. While I made sure I did all the necessary research and prep that comes with playing a uniformed official, our script readings and rehearsals with Vishal sir and the writers were particularly helpful in finding the right tone for my character within the world of Maa.”

Set against the evocative backdrop of Indian folklore and supernatural suspense, Maa has garnered acclaim for its blend of emotional storytelling, powerful performances, and striking visual effects. Gulati’s grounded portrayal of a duty-bound officer navigating a realm of spiritual unease provided a compelling anchor to the film’s narrative.

Having previously delivered memorable performances in Girls Will Be Girls, MS Dhoni – The Untold Story, and popular series such as Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper, Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, and Inside Edge, Jitin Gulati continues to expand his artistic horizons. With Maa, he adds a bold and genre-defying title to his diverse body of work, demonstrating his ongoing commitment to exploring new territories as an actor.

The horror drama Maa has not only received positive responses from audiences but also outperformed Kajol’s last theatrical release Salaam Venky in terms of its opening day box office collection.

According to trade tracking portal Sacnilk, Maa earned Rs 4.65 crore on its first day in India .

Directed by Vishal Furia, Maa was released in theatres on June 27. The film features a star-studded ensemble cast led by Kajol, alongside Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Kherin Sharma, Jitin Gulati, Gopal Singh, Surjyasikha Das, Yaaneea Bharadwaj, and Roopkatha Chakraborty.