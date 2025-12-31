Jiya Shankar Puts An End To Rumours, Clarifies Not Engaged To Fukra Insaan Aka Abhishek Malhan Amid Viral Speculations

New Delhi: Television actress Jiya Shankar has finally addressed and put an end to the swirling rumours connecting her romantically with Fukra Insaan, also known as Abhishek Malhan. The actress took to social media to clarify that the speculations about their relationship were completely untrue.

Actress Refutes Engagement Buzz

On Tuesday night, Jiya shared a romantic-looking picture on Instagram featuring a mystery man, who was seen kissing her on the forehead. Alongside the photo, she addressed the circulating rumours, writing, "Let's leave false rumours in 2025!" The post made it clear that she is not engaged to Abhishek Malhan, quelling widespread speculation.

The clarification came shortly after a viral post suggested that Jiya and Abhishek were planning to get engaged. The post read, "It's official! Fukra Insaan and Jiya Shankar have made their relationship public, and reports say an engagement could be on the way. Wishing this cute couple love and happiness always." Other social media posts even claimed that the duo was already engaged. Jiya’s statement immediately put a stop to the rumours.

The Past Connection Between Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan

Jiya and Abhishek first crossed paths on the reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2. Their on-screen friendship, coupled with a later music video collaboration, sparked dating speculations.

However, back in 2024, Jiya had already addressed the rumours, emphasising that they were never more than friends. She had written, "Saying this for ONE LAST TIME to whoever it concerns! I've got nothing to do with Fukra Insaan or these meme pages. We shared nothing but friendship, & even that no longer exists... I'M SELF-MADE, LOUD & PROUD!" She also condemned personal attacks and requested that her and her family’s privacy be respected.

Jiya Shankar Focused on Her Career

On the professional front, Jiya continues to stay busy with her acting projects. She has been part of popular shows such as Meri Hanikarak Biwi, Good Night India, Pishachini, and Virgin Bhasskar. Her latest film appearance was in Ved, the remake of the 2019 Telugu hit Majili. Despite the personal life rumours, Jiya remains committed to her work and upcoming ventures.