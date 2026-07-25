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'Jo darr gaya vo mar gaya': Salman Khan hits back at trolls with midnight gym pictures

Amid online criticism and health concerns over his recent public appearance, Salman Khan shared shirtless workout photos flaunting his muscular physique alongside a defiant message targeting trolls.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 25, 2026, 09:29 AM IST|Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 09:29 AM IST
'Jo darr gaya vo mar gaya': Salman Khan hits back at trolls with midnight gym pictures
Image Credit: @salman khan/instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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