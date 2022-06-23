New Delhi: Actor John Abraham has quite clearly asserted that he is a 'big screen hero' and that's where he would like films to release. In an interview with Times of India, John opened up on being comfortable with the OTT medium but only as a producer.

Talking about films releasing on OTT platforms instead of the cinema halls owing to the covid-19 pandemic, John Abraham said, "As a producer, I love the OTT space. I would love to make films for the medium and cater to that audience. But as an actor, I am very clear that I want to be on the big screen. I am a big-screen hero and that is where I want to be seen. At this point, I will do films that cater to the big screen. I would find it offensive if someone shut off my film midway on a tablet because they needed to rush to the washroom. Also, I would not like to be available for Rs 299 or 499. I have a problem with it."

John was last seen in Attack: Part 1 where he played the character of Arjun Shergill. It was directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, who co-wrote the film with Sumit Batheja and Vishal Kapoor, based on a story by John Abraham. The film also featured Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh, with Prakash Raj and Ratna Pathak Shah in supporting roles.

He will next be seen in Ek Villain Returns and Pathaan. He is also quite gung-ho about doing Force 3.