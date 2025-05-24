John Abraham Roped In To Launch Lakadbaggha: The Prologue — A Comic Book Adaptation Of India’s First-Ever Animal-Lover Vigilante Action Film

New Delhi: Actor John Abraham has joined hands with Om Books International and First Ray Films to launch Lakadbaggha: The Prologue, a groundbreaking graphic novel written by acclaimed actor-filmmaker Anshuman Jha and illustrated by American comic book artist Brittain Peck. The actor will launch this first-of-its-kind comic book in Mumbai on Monday, in the presence of the creators, special guests, and the cast of the franchise, including actress Ridhi Dogra.

Adapted from the cult Indian action film Lakadbaggha, the graphic novel marks the first chapter in a bold new storytelling universe — one that introduces the world’s first animal-lover vigilante superhero. Along with sharp social commentary and a striking visual style, Lakadbaggha: The Prologue traces the origin story of its mysterious protagonist, who protects the voiceless — one paw at a time.

Speaking about the project, Anshuman Jha said: "I grew up as a kid in Allahabad reading Chacha Choudhary, Nagraj, and Tintin. I was also blessed to have been exposed to animals and nature — with my heart always deeply rooting for them. I always dreamt of a hero who would fight for the voiceless — not just on screen, but off the pages too. Lakadbaggha: The Prologue is the beginning of that dream realized. And now, I dream bigger — to build on this animal-lover vigilante universe that fiercely protects the planet. If you harm animals or nature, Arjun Bakshi is coming for you — in comics, in cinema, in spirit. Very grateful to have found another animal lover and kind partner in Brittain Peck, whose powerful art gives life to my words. Similarly with OM — some collaborations are destined to be, and this is one such!"

Brittain Peck added: "I'm honored and thrilled to be partnering with Anshuman to bring Arjun Bakshi to the pages of a comic book based on a film I deeply admire. Anshuman is an inspiring creative mind to work with, and I can't thank him enough for his trust on this passion project. When I was a kid, one of my favorite places to be was Acme Comics, a comic book shop right at the edge of where my parents would allow me to ride my bike. I spent hours combing through any comics I could find, always looking for the types of characters and stories I could imagine myself being like. Arjun Bakshi's story and passion for protecting those less fortunate is one that I wish I had found when I was a kid, which makes me all the more excited to create Arjun as a comic hero for kids to read today."

Lakadbaggha: The Prologue is published by Om Books International, one of India’s leading publishing houses, known for its innovative and visually striking titles across genres.