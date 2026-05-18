John Cena says Hollywood ‘Ran him out of town’ after WWE Fame: ‘It was my own fault’

Los Angeles: Hollywood star John Cena has reflected on his difficult transition from WWE superstardom to acting. He shared that he lost major opportunities after failing to appreciate the discipline required on film sets. He reflected on his early years in cinema ahead of the 20th anniversary of “The Marine”, the action film that marked his big-screen debut after becoming one of WWE’s defining stars of the 2000s.

Speaking to people.com, Cena said the transition from sold-out wrestling arenas to silent film sets proved far more difficult than he expected. He said about making The Marine: “(This) is so sad to say, but I have to lead with honesty. That (The Marine) really led me to pretty much lose those (acting) opportunities. I pretty much was run out of town for the movie business in 2009, 2010. It was my own fault.”

Cena explained he struggled to adapt from WWE’s live-performance atmosphere. He added, “Making movies is a patient process, and everyone there has a meaningful position, and I came from a world of live performance where it’s very different. And you gotta keep in mind in 2004, heck, I was in my mid-20s, and I was WWE champion.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Marine received mixed reviews upon its release in 2006.

Cena, whose career later expanded into major franchises including Fast and Furious, Transformers and DC’s Peacemaker, said he initially approached acting with the wrong mindset during a period when he was at the peak of his WWE fame.

He became one of wrestling’s biggest stars during WWE’s Ruthless Aggression era, headlining WrestleMania events and building a loyal fanbase with his “Doctor of Thuganomics” persona before evolving into the company’s clean-cut leading figure, reports femalefirsrt.co.uk.

Cena said about his wrestling career: “Every town I went to, there were thousands of people either screaming that I’m awesome or screaming that I suck at the top of their lungs – it was like there’s nothing like it. There’s no feeling like it.”

He described film sets as “library silent”.

Cena added: “They’re very long days, they’re very patient days, and I think you just have to be in the mindset for it.”

He credited filmmakers and casting directors for eventually giving him another chance in Hollywood after several quieter years.

He said: “Thank goodness that some people along the way, in 2012, in 2015, saw some potential in me and took another gamble.”

The actor’s second act in Hollywood included supporting comedy roles in Trainwreck alongside Amy Schumer, as well as appearances in Sisters and Daddy's Home, which Cena said helped reshape his outlook on acting.

He added: “That’s why I approach every single opportunity now with gratitude and just try to be coachable.”