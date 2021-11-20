हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard's break-up story to be spotlighted in a documentary

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's relationship breakdown documentary will feature interviews with lawyers on both sides along with people close to the pair and extensive archive and audio footage.

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard&#039;s break-up story to be spotlighted in a documentary
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Hollywood personalities Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's relationship breakdown is getting a documentary on discovery+ titled 'Johnny vs Amber'.

It will tell the story of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's relationship breakdown from each of their viewpoints in a two-part documentary, reports deadline.com.

The celebrity court case of the decade will first introduce Depp's side, how he felt he was married to a "Machiavellian liar" who would stop at nothing to protect her image, before Heard's episode explains how the actress married the man of her dreams only to see him turn into a "violent drug-fuelled monster".

It will feature interviews with lawyers on both sides along with people close to the pair and extensive archive and audio footage.

Nick Hornby and Fran Baker are executive producing for UK Crazy Delicious producer Optomen, with Matt Reid for Discovery.

Hornby said: "Through the tapes, home videos and text messages shown in court, these films give viewers a rare and important insight into a marriage that went tragically wrong, and to better understand the hugely important issue of domestic violence."

 

